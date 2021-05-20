Ceremonies recognizing 65 Civil War soldiers buried in Berea Cemetery will be held Saturday, May 29 at 6 p.m.. The cemetery is located at 500 Oak Grove Court, off U.S. Hwy 1016 in Berea. The public is invited to attend.
Following a tradition established in 1892, the Memorial Day program will include a history of the Grand Army of the Republic, the Women’s Relief Corps, and Roll Call of the 65 soldiers at rest in the Berea Cemetery. Acclaimed author and Civil War historian, Dr. Amy Murrell Taylor will speak on Camp Nelson and Berea’s Civil War connections. Along with a rifle volley and flag ceremony, a brass band ensemble will render Taps and Civil War music. Interpretive markers include names of the sixty-five veterans and images of GAR and WRC members. Members of the U.S. Colored Troops will be honored with placement of a wreath at the grave site of Pvt. Horace Yates. Join us for an evening “in memory of the soldiers dead.”
The Grand Army of the Republic and the Women’s Relief Corps
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), a fraternal organization founded in 1866 was composed of Civil War veterans of the Union Army, Navy, and Marines.
Shared war experiences linked the GAR veterans. The GAR was one of the first organizations to support voting rights for black veterans; promote patriotic education; help make Memorial Day a national holiday; lobby to establish veterans’ pensions; and to support Republican political candidates.
Its peak membership of 410,000 in 1890 was a high point of Civil War commemorative and monument dedication ceremonies. The G.A.R. was succeeded by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Madison County was home to three additional G.A.R. posts: O.P. Johnson #18 at Round Hill, T. D. Sedgewick Post in Richmond, and Marion Murphy Post in Kirksville.
Many descendants of these veterans still reside locally.
The Woman’s Relief Corps Auxiliary #48 was composed of wives, daughters, and widows of GAR veterans and provided benevolent care for veterans and their families.
Three interpretive markers were funded by private donations with additional support from the: African American Veterans of Madison County; African American Genealogy Group of KY; Battle of Richmond Association; Berea Cemetery; Berea College Special Collections & Archives; Madison County Historical Society; Sgt. Elijah P. Marrs Camp No. 5; Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War and more.
It is suggested that attendees bring their own lawn chairs Local and state COVID-19 guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be observed. The gathering is open to the public without charge.
———
For additional information contact: Bill Williams (239) 298-1371 or npd84@aol.com
