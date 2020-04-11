Charles Rose, 85, of Connersville passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Reid Health, Richmond.
One of seven children, he was born on April 23, 1934 in Jackson County, Kentucky to Charlie and Blanche (Jones) Rose.
On December 8, 1967, Charles married Anna Ruth Isaacs. Mrs. Rose survives.
Charles worked at McQuay Norris several years before starting his career as a machinist at Roots Connersville Blower where he retired from.
Charles was a member of the 111 Eastern Free Pentecostal Church. Charles was a man of few words, but when he spoke it was worth listening to. He enjoyed whittling and proudly gave his nieces and nephews items he had whittled. They will cherish those items forever. He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, and going to yard sales with his wife. Charles also enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially his two grandsons, Lincoln and Leighton Smith. His love for them will be told for years to come.
Survivors, all of whom will miss him very greatly, include his wife of 52 years, Anna Ruth (Isaacs) Rose; a son, Michael Isaacs; a son-in-law, Lenny Jones; two brothers, Oscar (Myrna) Rose of Eaton, Ohio and Hershel Rose of Jackson County, Kentucky; five sister-in-laws, Millie Rose of Jackson County, Kentucky, Velma Moore, Thelma Moore, Ruby Harrison, and Reba (Dennis) Paul; a special niece, Debra Wheat; five grandchildren, Nathan Isaacs, Adam Jones, Luke and Hannah Jones Smith, and Rebecca Jones; five great-grandchildren, Noah Isaacs, Lincoln and Leighton Smith, Charity Jones, and Brooks Jones. We truly feel our loss is Heaven’s gain.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Marcella Isaacs Jones, three sisters, Geraldine Lunsford, Shirley Paul, and Janice Holmes, a brother, Billy Rose, and a granddaughter, Rachel Jones.
Private family services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Laurel North Cemetery with Pastor Lenny Jones officiating. The staff of Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles Rose.
Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the 111 Eastern Free Pentecostal Church.
