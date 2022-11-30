Christmas Square

Let's celebrate the start of the Christmas season, together at Courthouse Square in McKee, KY.

Thursday, December 1, 2022 ∙ 5:30PM - 8PM.

Rumor is there will be a special appearance by SantaSquatch!

Receive free books and crafts!

There will also be the Christmas Parade that ushers in Santa & Mrs. Claus, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, Snacks and more!

Best of all, it is 100% FREE!

For more information, call 287-8562 

