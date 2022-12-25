As a child I always enjoyed Christmas for the family as much as the gifts. Yes I was well versed and a faithful believer in the true meaning of Christmas but the gathering of family was always a highlight. With family scattered we rarely had the opportunity to visit but it was assured that at Christmas we would all be under one roof. We still do but it’s new faces and a new generation. I thoroughly wring all the pleasure obtainable from the holidays now but keep a wistful eye on the past.
At my grandmother’s house we’d gather and the festivities set in. Everyone seem to have a role. Granny always hunched over was ever busy around the wood stove or shuffling around the red white antique dining table. Ernest and my father always had a spontaneous rabbit hunting trip planned which seemed more of a excuse to vacate the house and talk than anything. Darrell always brought a new gun, truck or shiny new laptop (in the infancy of computers) for us kids to check out. Ernest probably never had a clue of what was purchased as a gift for us kids but it was usually in the practical line of gifts. Practical as in gloves or a hat. Everytime. I would expect nothing less and wouldn’t change it as it represented working class thinking. He was a rugged man’s man and cared more for pranking you than what was beneath the wrapping paper. Little Sharon seem to always be in charge of the side dishes which could or could not have included scalding dishes spilled on someone. Aunt Helen would always roll in in her Cadillac with a Cocker Spaniel that would need attention from everyone. That dog saved my bacon by willingly eating unwanted servings of food I was commanded to eat before moving. Helen always went on about how much you’d grown but I think it’s preprogrammed into all aunts even if you truly shrunk. She squeezed you to the breaking point and was the least practical with gifts. Super Soaker water guns at Christmas and battery eating remote control cars? Sign me up on the lifetime plan please.
Meals were a time to over eat to the point of near gluttony. Picking and good natured fun was had throughout. Did we all leave and go back to our routine lives? No doubt. Did the shine and cheerfulness wear off as the real world engulfed us again? Sure, but for that day all was right. We all went home with full bellies and pinched cheeks. I cherish my family now but occasionally drift away to the past.
