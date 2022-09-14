State Representative Bill Wesley recently presented the Citation of Appreciation to Citizens Bank & Trust Company of Jackson.

Citizens Bank has made over $80,000 in donations to organizations and employees to help aid those impacted by the horrific July flooding.

The bank donated: $10,000 to Aspire Appalachia; $10,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky; $10,000 to the KBA; over $50,000 to bank employees and their families affected by the flood; and $3,500 to aid with the clean-up and repair of the Breathitt County High School football field.

The citation recognizes Citizens Bank for reaching a milestone, 60 years of service as well as its outreach and support to the community. The bank founded in 1962 is celebrating its 60thanniversary this year.

