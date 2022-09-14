State Representative Bill Wesley recently presented the Citation of Appreciation to Citizens Bank & Trust Company of Jackson.
Citizens Bank has made over $80,000 in donations to organizations and employees to help aid those impacted by the horrific July flooding.
The bank donated: $10,000 to Aspire Appalachia; $10,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky; $10,000 to the KBA; over $50,000 to bank employees and their families affected by the flood; and $3,500 to aid with the clean-up and repair of the Breathitt County High School football field.
The citation recognizes Citizens Bank for reaching a milestone, 60 years of service as well as its outreach and support to the community. The bank founded in 1962 is celebrating its 60thanniversary this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.