Mr. Clint Hinkle, 82, of Corbin, passed away Thursday morning, November 4, 2021 at St. Joseph East in Lexington. He was the son of the late William and Leatha Smith Hinkle born on February 14, 1939 at Flat Lick.
Clint was a long-time diesel mechanic with E & L Transport in Dearborn, MI and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed watching birds and keeping up on the daily news. Clint faithfully served his country in the United States Army.
On December 30, 1959, he united in marriage with Doris Baker and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and Ray Hinkle; three sisters-in-law, Seretta Jackson, Imogene Sizemore and Carol Jones and three brothers-in-law, Jessie, Matt and Clayton Baker.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 61 years, Doris Hinkle of Corbin; two dearly loved children, Sherry Hinkle of Lincoln Park, MI and Michael Hinkle and fiancé, Lisa, of Corbin; three grandchildren, Christopher and wife, Samantha, Ashley and husband, Mario and Amanda and Alec; six great grandchildren, Kaydence, Colton, Carter, Charlotte, Joanna and Nixon; sisters-in-law, Donna Taylor and husband, Robert, of North Carolina and Sharon Biehle and husband, Dale, of Cincinnati, OH; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted in the Barbourville Cemetery Tuesday, November 9 at 1:30 P.M. with Rev. Charles Henson officiating.
Casket bearers will be Christopher Hinkle, Mario Mastrofrancesco, Lonnie Lundell, Maharis Gray, Greg Hinkle, Gary Hinkle, Ron Garland and Jason Howard.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 12 Noon until 1 P.M.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
