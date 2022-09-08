Clyde Smallwood, age 69, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his residence in Beattyville, KY
Clyde was born March 15,1953 in Oneida, KY, a son to the late Jay Smallwood, and Daisy (Thacker) Smallwood. He was a construction worker and was employed by Tutt Construction.
Clyde is survived by 1 brother; Danny (Connie) Smallwood of Beattyville, KY; 1 sister; Kathy (Danny) Hunter of Winchester, KY, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Jay & Daisy Smallwood, 2 brothers; Merial Smallwood and Hargis Smallwood and 2 sisters; Letha Horn, and Maude Dickerson.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Garett Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 1:00 PM until time of service. Clyde will be laid to rest in the Rock of Ages Cemetery in Lee County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
