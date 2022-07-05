Cora Jene Scalf, age 73, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday July 2, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Corbin, Kentucky a daughter of the late Henry T. Burress and Dora Queen Burress
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Scalf in 2011, brother, Denny Collingsworth and by a sister, Margaret.
Cora is survived by her children, James Scalf Jr. (Sonja), Henry T. Scalf (Dede), Danny Howard Scalf (Samantha Lynn), and Wanda Lynn Scalf, grandchildren, Jacob Dawson Scalf, James Thomas Scalf, Lorraina Jean Gabbard (Greg), Luke Taylor (Cori), Seairah Wagers (Preston), and Timothy Taylor, great grandchildren, Bradin Ray Ison-Gabbard and Jenna Lin Gabbard, sister, Ethel Max Smith, and by many other family and friends including Bonnie Scalf.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Tuesday July 5, 2022, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Weds. July 6th.
Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery in Corbin, KY.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
