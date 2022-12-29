This last weekend has been one of the coldest in recent memory and by any measure the coldest this year as temperatures dropped into the single digits and lower for short periods of time. The Warming Station had a few visitors and as temperatures begin rising we can thank, once again, the volunteers of
Search and Rescue, and the Fire Departments that stand by to help those who can’t help themselves in the most trying times. Thanks also to the 911, EMS, and Law Enforcement, and Emergency
Management teams that work to prepare for and react to mother nature’s challenges.
In this column, my last as Lee County Judge Executive, I would like to tell the community about the staff
that comes in every day to make Lee County a better place to live and raise a family.
In the last four years, I have been privileged to work with this group of dedicated professionals who daily give Lee County their absolute best. If you didn’t notice, the Judge’s office did not close during lunch and that is because the entire staff, without any guidance or direction, choose to eat at their desks. In fact, they often take turns bringing in dishes to share. The Crock Pot was always bubbling.
Let me start with Deputy Judge Pam Barrett, her gentle voice is the one that most talked to when calling
the office.
Her long experience in the position, along with a killer tickler file and knowledge of where every piece of paper was that crossed her desk, made her invaluable to the community and a google like
source of local information. In fact, in my first year as judge, her records allowed me to make an argument with our insurance company that they should pay for the legal fees caused by the Ambulance Fiasco, which gained Lee County over $100,000 to add to the General Budget.
Her reputation in Frankfort with state agencies and organizations is stellar and when she calls, they respond.
Pearl Spencer, who is “just a woman, but…..” Those are her words, not mine, as Chief Financial Officer is the best part time employee in Kentucky. Her professional reputation across the state is well established and her absolute dedication to keeping Lee County financially solvent has been proven for
decades. She has seen more than any elected official and has weathered constantly changing faces and
policies from Frankfort and Washington and has always responded to protect Lee County no matter who
served as County Judge. By the way, if she started a conversation with “I know I’m just a woman, but….”
The smart choice is to stop what you are doing and listen, because she had some knowledgeable and
sagely advice to share on problems facing the community. Vickie Charles took over management of facilities in the last few years. She led a staff that kept the courthouse clean and open during a pandemic, kept up county parks, recovered a park from
catastrophic flooding twice, maintained the splash park, and generated, for the first time in Lee County
history, revenue from the rental of the community center by having it clean and ready for countless
events, brought back the Lee County Senior Center, and brought back the Lee County Courthouse after a
historic flood. She has truly grown in her first role as a manager.
Animal Control Officer, Emory Crawford, serves this community with honesty and integrity. His empathy
for those dealing with wayward pets was the key to solving many stressful problems and the transport
of hundreds of feral or unwanted animals to animal shelters.
Ron Kunka, our Senior Citizen Worker has become part of the Lee County team by always being there to
augment phone answering and periodically providing sagely counsel on issues.
Kevin McIntosh, As Road Supervisor, is a proven dynamo to his crew and in staff meetings. Under his
guidance, the Road Department upgraded all equipment, added new equipment, and took on more responsibility during a time when Lee County was challenged by hard winter storms, historic flooding and a worldwide pandemic. They not only improved road conditions county wide with scheduled road maintenance but were there 24/7 to answer every call from tree’s falling to plowing the roads. This
solid team of professionals did more work and kept more money in the budget than any road group in recent history.
Jon Allen and Doug Byers, as Emergency Management, and interim Emergency Management Directors were/are unmatched in their ability to plan for and execute emergency response plans. Jon was critical to reinvigorating emergency response at a time when the community was truly challenged with
flooding, flash flooding, a pandemic, ice storms, search and rescue missions, and recovery. Local and
regional training and coordinated response to crises became the watch word as Lee County’s professional reputation for being part of the solution when disaster strikes grew with each event. Doug has continued that trend.
Jon’s skill at managing the ambulance service was critical to its ability to rise from a demoralized, agency
that struggled to make a 1000 runs a year to a professional service that has the latest equipment, training, and ambulances to make over 2,000 runs a year. Trish Cole As Assistant Ambulance Director and Interim Ambulance Director has served Lee County as a paramedic and ambulance service manager tirelessly for years. Not only is she the medical expert on
scene when people face their darkest times, but she puts her impressive skills to the test to ensure billing, supplies, training, equipment, and ambulances are maintained at the highest state of readiness to serve the citizens of Lee County. She applies that same attention to detail to report substance abuse
data as part of the opioid Quick Reaction Team and has helped identify Lee County as a leader in opioid
response.
Every Dollar that flows through the Lee County Budget, from space rental, solid waste bills, payroll, state
and federal funding streams, and even donations, crosses Angie Williams’, Assistant Treasurer/payroll clerk/applicant agent/solid waste coordinator, desk. She is the absolute expert on day-to-day money movement for Lee County. She not only is highly respected by state and federal agencies for her solid
professionalism and grasp of issues, but critical to assisting fellow department heads and elected officials as they wade through the stream of multiple funding programs with myriad rules that can cause
great issues if not followed. She executes them all flawlessly. As Solid Waste Coordinator, she manages
a team of professionals that empty hundreds of home cans daily and scores of dumpsters weekly.
The Lee County team would not be as effective without the professionals who man the Kentucky River
Areas Development District, Middle Kentucky Community Action Program, Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Local and District Health Departments, Kentucky Association of
County Officials, Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment, Juniper Health, and Kentucky River
Community Care. These agencies bring millions into the region and have staff to augment our small rural community teams. Michelle Allen with KRADD, Vivian Smith with the local health Department,
Trish Adams, with EKCEP, Scott Lockard with the District Health Department, were tireless in their support of the region and Lee County. My thanks to all.
I hope 2023 dawns bright for all and it is the beginning of a joyous and blessed new year. Be safe.
