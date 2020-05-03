Manchester, KY – May 3, 2020 - As of 12:00 PM today, CVDHD reports one new case of COVID-19 in Jackson County. The individual, a 77 year old female, is a resident of Jackson Manor. There are no new cases to report for Clay or Rockcastle County.
Jackson County
Total cases: 59
Total deaths: 8
Total currently hospitalized: 1
Total recovered: 20
Current active cases: 31
Jackson Manor: 53 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 40 total cases, 28 active cases
1 currently hospitalized, 8 deaths, 4 recovered
Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases who are residents of Jackson County, 12 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 4 recovered
Rockcastle County
Total cases 13
Total recovered 12
Current active cases 1
Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
