CVDHD is reporting a significant spike in COVID-19 cases over this weekend, with a total of twenty-one new cases district-wide.
In Jackson County, there are twelve new confirmed case to report, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to seventy-three. One of the individuals is an employee of Jackson County Bank’s main office in McKee. Jackson County Health Department has contacted all individuals identified as close contacts to this case over this past weekend. The confirmed case affects only the main branch in McKee, and the branch offices in Annville and Sand Gap are not affected by this situation.
In order to reduce the risk of spread to others, Jackson County Bank management had the building thoroughly sanitized and disinfected by a commercial cleaning company over the weekend. Employees from the bank branches in Annville and Sand Gap are assisting with operations at the main office in McKee until the positive case and the associated contacts have completed isolation and quarantine. Although the risk to the public is low, anyone who conducted business at the McKee office of Jackson County Bank between the dates of Monday, June 8th and Wednesday, June 10th, who has concerns about exposure can call the Jackson County Health Department for more information.
McKee Medical Clinic announced via Facebook that they had one confirmed case. They reported, "Mckee Medical has had a positive COV-19 test.It was confirmed over the weekend. Anyone who was seen in clinic last week has potential exposure during June 8th - June 12.. We are closed today for extra cleaning. If you have any symptoms or concerns please be tested. There are multiple testing sites, Berea Urgent Care (859))985-0302 will provide instant results, Manchester Hospital (606)598-5104 . If you go to Manchester we will have to provide you with an order. We will be open again tomorrow . We apologize for any inconvenience. thank you."
In Clay County, there are seven new confirmed cases and one additional probable case, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to nineteen. The probable case is an individual who has developed symptoms and who has been linked to a prior positive case. Of the confirmed cases, several are associated with Solid Rock Church in Burning Springs. Many individuals who attend the church have been contacted, but the health department encourages anyone who attended services at Solid Rock Church between May 28th and June 3rd to call the Clay County Health Department if they have not already been contacted.
In Rockcastle County, there are two new cases to report from this weekend, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to eighteen.
We are grateful to be able to report that all confirmed cases in all three counties are currently self-isolating and monitoring symptoms at home and that no one is hospitalized at this time.
Complete case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421,ß or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
