COVID-19 update for Jackson County, Clay County and Rockcastle County
(Manchester, KY – April 19, 2020) The Cumberland Valley District Health Department is reporting thirteen new cases in Jackson County today. One confirmed case, a 28 year old male, is not associated with Jackson Manor. The remaining twelve cases are among residents of Jackson Manor.
This sudden increase in positive cases is a result of re-testing the residents who had previously tested negative. When testing for COVID-19, there is potential for false negative results, especially if a person is tested soon after being exposed to someone who has COVID-19. Retesting can help identify individuals whose results were negative early on. This can reduce the risk of continued spread in a congregate facility like a nursing home.
As of 12:00 PM Sunday afternoon, CVDHD reports the following information for Jackson County:
Total cases: 55
Total deaths: 3
Total hospitalized: 6
Total recovered: 11
Jackson Manor: 50 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 39 total cases, 5 currently hospitalized, 3 deaths
Jackson Manor staff: 11 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 10 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 5 total cases, 1 currently hospitalized, 1 recovered
CVDHD reports no new cases in Rockcastle County, with twelve total cases to date. The total recovered cases in Rockcastle County remains at nine. Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases, although the number of people being tested by health care providers in the community is increasing.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
