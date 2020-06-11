Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
“Hopefully the Kentucky that we build as we come out of COVID-19 is one where we are more together,” the Governor said. “All of us, as one community, as one Team Kentucky, are ready to take on the challenges of the future, but knowing that if we are more united and more connected, there is so much more that we can get done.”
Gov. Beshear and other administration officials also spoke Wednesday about expanded testing that will launch next week.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. June 10, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 11,883 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 191 of which were newly confirmed Wednesday.
“At this point, we have seen COVID cases in all but one Kentucky county. Robertson County is the only county that we don’t have a COVID case in,” the Governor said. “It means the virus has no geographic boundaries and any place can become a hotspot.”
Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported seven new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 484 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Wednesday include an 84-year-old woman from Hardin County; a 66-year-old man from LaRue County; two women, ages 78 and 79, and a 66-year-old man from Logan County; an 83-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 55-year-old woman from Simpson County.
At least 3,375 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
Testing expansion
Gov. Beshear on Wednesday announced that the state’s ongoing partnership with Kroger will bring expanded COVID-19 drive-through testing next week in several locations across the commonwealth.
“Testing is absolutely critical if we want to reopen safely,” the Governor said.
Next week’s testing will include:
- Louisville (Jefferson County) from June 15 to June 19 at Louisville Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway;
- Lexington (Fayette County) from June 15 to June 19 at Bluegrass Community & Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike;
- Bowling Green (Warren County) from June 16 to June 19 at Basil Griffin Park, 2055 Three Springs Road; and
- Buckner (Oldham County) from June 16 to June 18 at Oldham County High School, 1150 KY-393
As of Wednesday, more than 302,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted on Kentuckians. Gov. Beshear said the state’s testing capacity is high and urged everyone to get tested.
“If you haven’t ever had a test, get one. If you haven’t had one in about a month, get one. If you’ve started doing more things out there, get one. If you are somebody who is going back to work, get one,” the Governor said. “It not only can give you peace of mind to know that you are not spreading it to other people, it also helps us as a state to have the data that we need.”
Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
“If you have been out in a demonstration or a march, pushing for a better, safer world, we would really encourage you to get tested,” Gov. Beshear added. “At just about all testing sites, it is completely free. This is just a good idea to make sure that you are completely safe and healthy.”
Churches Reopen to 50% Capacity
Beginning today, churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship can begin hosting congregants at 50% of their pre-pandemic capacities.
