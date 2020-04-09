From the Cumberland Valley Health Department (corrected from earlier release which mistakenly said all 7 cases were associated with the Jackson Manor)
As of 3:00 PM today, Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports three new COVID-19 cases for Jackson County and two new cases for Rockcastle County. This brings Jackson County to a total of seven cases, and Rockcastle County to a total of ten cases.
Out of the seven total cases in Jackson County, four are residents of Jackson Manor, and two are staff at the facility. One case is unrelated to Jackson Manor. Health department nurses are providing some assistance with symptom monitoring, PPE, and additional supplies. “The management and staff at Jackson Manor had a plan ready in advance to respond to positive cases in the facility, and they are working that plan with guidance from facilities in their system that have experienced COVID-19 cases in other states,” said Christie Green, Director of CVDHD.
Nurses at Rockcastle County Health Department are investigating two new cases today. Both individuals, a 47-year-old male and a 54-year-old female, are in isolation at home and monitoring symptoms.
If an individual who tests positive has had few close contacts, health department nurses will reach out to them individually. In cases where a larger number of people may have been exposed, the health department can release information to the public to help inform them of the risk. As healthcare providers in the county have the capacity to test more people, the number of positive cases may increase. Right now, it is important to take as much care as possible to use social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
