No New Cases in Rockcastle County; No Confirmed Cases for Clay County
As of 3:00 PM today, Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports thirty-four new COVID-19 cases for Jackson County. This brings Jackson County to a total of forty-one cases. Rockcastle County reports no new cases, and Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases.
All positive cases reported today are related to Jackson Manor. Eighteen are residents of the facility, and sixteen are staff. Health department nurses are providing some assistance with contact investigation for positive staff members, symptom monitoring, PPE, and additional supplies. This sudden jump in cases reflects the facility’s decision to test all residents and staff. By testing everyone at the facility, more steps can be taken to reduce spread by asymptomatic individuals and protect those who have not yet been exposed.
The first three individuals who tested positive in Rockcastle County have recovered and are released from isolation. Rockcastle County has a cumulative total of ten confirmed cases, with three recovered and seven currently in self-isolation and monitoring symptoms.
It remains critically important for everyone to take as much care as possible to use social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.