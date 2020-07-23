AG, Daniel Cameron, Denied in Effort to Block Governor

Kentucky Supreme Court Shuts Down Attorney General’s Attempt to Thwart Governor
In a story first appearing in the Louisville Courier-Journal and written by Billy Robin, Joe Sonka, and Morgan Watkins, it appears the Supreme Court has declined to keep the injunctive relief in place blocking Governor Beshear's past and future COVID-19 emergency orders. Kentucky’s court of last resort indicated it will decide in the future whether the executive orders are or aren’t legal.
According to the Courier-Journal piece, above referenced, a Boone County Circuit Court Judge, Glenn Acree ruled that his court would side with Kentucky’s Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, in Cameron’s attempt to block Beshear’s coronavirus-related emergency orders and stop Beshear from issuing new ones. That case involved Florence Speedway, a race track, along with some day cares and crowds at “pick-your-own” family farms and event centers seeking relief from a gubernatorial executive order limiting the the number of people at their facilities. Attorney General Cameron argued the Governor lacked legal authority to enter orders hindering these businesses from earn a living and transacting business.
Judge Acree’s 25-page opinion acknowledged the risks of Covid-19 but cited “the wisdom and common sense of Kentuckians” as the over-riding consideration and basis for his grant of relief. Acree went on to write, “Kentuckians have taken measures they believe must be taken to protect themselves, those they know and love, and those they are yet to meet. And by their innate wisdom and common sense, they succeeded in keeping Kentucky ranked among states with the lowest per capita incidence of coronavirus.”
The Kentucky Supreme Court disagreed with Judge Acree’s opinion. The high court ruled, “Given the need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy and recognizing that the Kentucky legislature has expressly given the governor broad executive powers in (instances of) public health emergency, the court orders a stay of all orders of injunctive relief.” The stay remains in effect until the Supreme Court can hear the cases brought against the Governor by the Attorney General, Supreme Court Judge John Minton ruled this past Friday (July 17, 2020).
The House and Senate Democratic Leadership issued the following statement to the Jackson Times-Voice. “We are extremely happy to see the Kentucky Supreme Court step in and put the safety of Kentuckians above politics. The law giving the governor emergency powers is clear, indisputable and built on a solid legal foundation, and the General Assembly reaffirmed that by adding to it at the start of the pandemic. If Attorney General Daniel Cameron had had his way, dozens if not hundreds of Kentuckians could have gotten sick and died. We question how he came up with his reasons for doing this, and we certainly don’t understand why.”
