The Knox-Whitley Humane Society is encouraging people to continue adopting or fostering pets during the coronavirus outbreak. Curbside adoptions can be scheduled, however the shelter interior is closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 31.
Knox-Whitley Humane Association Chair Devonna Maguet spoke with The Mountain Advocate about the difficult situation the shelter is in. “There’s too many animals and not enough homes,” she said.
Maguet explained that factors relating to the coronavirus pandemic have put a strain on the shelter. Veterinarians are currently unable to spay or neuter and the governor has temporarily banned cross-state transports to rescues.
Rescues are a major way the shelter creates space by sending animals to areas with a higher adoption base. One Chicago-area rescue has been a “life-saver” for the shelter according to Maguet. The transport ban has meant pets that could normally be sent to other states for adoption are having to stay in the shelter. Maguet encourages everyone to call 502-564-2611 to petition for lifting of the ban.
The inability to spay or neuter pets has also created backups at the shelter. Vets are unable to perform the procedures at the moment due to measures taken against the coronavirus, making it especially hard on the shelter as animals must be spayed or neutered before being adopted. Maguet stated that “right now we need to be more than ever,” in regards to the procedures.
The shelter continues to operate, although no volunteers are currently allowed. Those wishing to adopt are encouraged to view the Knox-Whitley Humane Society’s Facebook page. Appointments to adopt can be set up Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. One needs to call 606-526-6925 to schedule.
