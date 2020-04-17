Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is excited to host a Zoom COVID Conference that is targeted to students in the high school and college age groups (Gen Z). This unique conference gives our young people an opportunity to discuss their concerns, how life is different and ask ARH experts about the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARH is eager to give voice to our young people during these difficult times. Our Gen Z participants from Eastern Kentucky and Southern WV are:
- Keenan Deaton, KY
- Haley Elkins, WV
- Reece Foley, KY
- Stacie Fugate, KY
- Zach Hall, KY
- Ivy Ray, WV
ARH Gen Z COVID Conference Watch Party
Watch LIVE Monday, April 20, 3pm on
Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center
PLEASE SHARE link to live watch party: https://www.facebook.com/events/531009124265531/
