In abundance of caution to protect our patients, employees, and community
from the potential spread of COVID-19, ARH has implemented new visitor restrictions and imited entry access to our facilities.
Effective immediately, there will be no visitation in our hospitals except for end of life cases.
Most visitor entrances into ARH facilities will be closed. There will be signs posted directing you to the appropriate entrances.
Only the following visitation exceptions will be made:
• Patients at the end of life
• Labor/Delivery – Only one person of the mother’s choosing will be allowed to
accompany and visit. The visitor will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.
• Pediatric patients – One responsible adult will be permitted to stay with pediatric patient, after appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.
“We appreciate our communities’ understanding as we work to keep this virus away from our most vulnerable populations and the healthcare workers they depend on to care for them,” says ARH Chief Medical Office Maria Braman, MD. “We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority during this
heightened time of illness.”
Dr. Braman said as the public is encourage to practice social distancing to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, visitors of ARH patients are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital. Should you need assistance with this, please let a staff member know.
To keep the public informed of ARH-specific COVID-19 information, ARH has set up a special website and hotline will be active Thursday morning. The hotline will be available from 7a.m. to 11p.m., seven days a week.
Website: ARHcovid19.com
ARH COVID-19 Hotline: 606-439-7100.
Please use the website ARHcovid19.com or the ARH COVID19 Hotline at 606-439-7100 to stay updated.
