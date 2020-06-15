Cover-19 Update Jackson County Sun

Mckee Medical has had a positive COV-19 test.It was confirmed over the weekend. Anyone who was seen in clinic last week has potential exposure during June 8th - June 12.. They are closed today for extra cleaning. If you have any symptoms or concerns please be tested. There are multiple testing sites, Berea Urgent Care (859) 985-0302 will provide instant results, Manchester Hospital (606)598-5104 . If you go to Manchester they will have to provide you with an order. They will be open again tomorrow . They apologize for any inconvenience.

