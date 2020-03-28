Cumberland Gap National Historical Park (NHP), in response to guidance from health departments in Bell County, KY, Lee County, VA, and Claiborne County,TN, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of March 27, backcountry campsites and backcountry trails are now closed until further notice. The park visitor center, Wilderness Road Campground, and public restrooms are already closed.
The Pinnacle Overlook and frontcountry trails remain accessible to park visitors. Law enforcement rangers continue to patrol and monitor the park. “In order for the Pinnacle Overlook to remain accessible, we are reminding visitors to plan ahead as restrooms are closed,” states Park Superintendent Charles Sellars. “The appearance of human waste and trash will lead to the closing of the overlook.”
The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is Cumberland Gap’s number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal,
state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The park will notify the public when full operations resume. Park updates are being posted to the park’s website: www.nps.gov/cuga and facebook: www.facebook.com/CumberlandGapNHP/.
If contemplating a visit to a national park during this pandemic, the NPS asks visitors to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with Cumberland Gap about specific park operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.