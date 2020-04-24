There are concerns about coronavirus everywhere, but correctional facilities across the state and across the country are especially worried about an outbreak among the incarcerated population. Inmates can’t follow the same social distancing guidelines as the general public because they are confined in small areas.
The Bell County Detention Center is doing everything it can to prevent the virus from entering the facility.
“Basically, this thing has progressed into a monster for all of the jails across the state,” said Bell County Jailer Gary Ferguson, who sits on the Kentucky Jailers Association’s board of directors. “The things that I’m hearing are a little scary for the future as far as what this thing could do if we all don’t do our part.”
The visitation area and bathrooms in the jail lobby have been sealed off as in-person visits are currently not allowed.
The lobby is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for family members to add money for inmates to use the phone and vending through kiosks.
“We have closed off our lobby visitation area — that’s not just in Bell County but it’s in every jail. We got a little bit of backlash from that but it’s something that’s necessary,” Ferguson said. “You don’t want to come in and pick up that phone right after some else has been using it. It’s not just for the jail staff, it’s for the people who visit and could take it back to their home as well. You would be surprised at the people who would come through this lobby from everywhere.”
The jail is accommodating visits with lawyers through phone visits and any paperwork that needs to be signed is collected by jail staff in the lobby, taken to get signed and brought back out. All arraignments and the majority of court appearances and now being don through Skype.
“There’s no way to do person-to-person visits but we are very gracious in passing along information,” Ferguson said. “If someone had a medical emergency I would accommodate them the very best that I could. So far we haven’t had any issues since this has been going on.”
All of the jail staff is equipped with masks and gloves.
“Judge-Executive Albey Brock made sure we had a round of masks for every officer, which I really appreciate,” Ferguson said. “One mask doesn’t last forever but we’ve got some other sources of getting them and I’m trying to make sure all of my officers get masks and that they are all supplied with gloves.
“We clean every shift. We’ve always cleaned, but now we really clean and get all of the door handles and those kind of things.”
The number of inmates at the jail as been reduced over the past several weeks. In recent years the jail has held as many as 212 but as of Monday there were 64 inmates in the Bell County Detention Center.
“The legislature sent down paperwork for low level offenders to be released. We had a few state inmates and some of those got released. Everybody is doing their part to keep everything from expanding. If it gets inside your jail you’re in trouble,” Ferguson said.
There are also precautions taken with any new prisoners. If an arrest is made and an officer brings someone to the jail, the jail staff will meet them outside so the officer never has to enter the facility.
“The first thing we do is take their temperature and we have a checklist of four or five questions we ask them. As long as they meet the criteria we accept them. Once an inmate comes into the jail there’s an automatic 14-day quarantine,” Ferguson said. “We isolate that inmate for 14 days and monitor their temperature before we put them in the general population. We’re not doctors but we’re following the guidelines to make sure everybody is as safe as they can be.”
No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and there has only been one instance where there was concern.
“We had one that came from the Rockcastle County Jail where an person had actually died. I never got confirmation that it was from the Coronavirus, but it appeared to be from Corona-like symptoms,” Ferguson said. “So this person came in and was trying to use that to get out of jail. We took all of the precautions, took him to the doctor and he tested negative. So we’re good in that regard.”
He said the jail will continue to take the threat of the virus very seriously and encouraged the public to do the same.
“So far we have zero cases in Bell County, I’m sure there’s some here that we just don’t know about but we don’t hear about anybody getting sick and having to go to the hospital or dying. I’m sure that’s because everybody is doing their part and taking it very seriously,” Ferguson said.
