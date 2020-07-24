The Bell County Health Department reported the first death from COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, an 85-year-old male who had been hospitalized.
Wednesday there there were 32 new cases reported in the county bringing the total to 202.
19 of the new cases were from a long-term care facility in the county. There are currently six people hospitalized due to the virus.
The good news is that 112 of people have already recovered with 90 active cases.
Just for some perspective, 2019 statistics there show that 26,032 people live in Bell County so 25,830 Bell County residents (99.22% of the population) have not tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department continues to issue the following tips to prevent the spread of the disease.
1) Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
2) Avoid closed contact with people who are sick.
3) Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
4) Stay home when you are sick.
5) Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
6) Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
7) Wear a mask. The use of cloth face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19 when you are in public and social distancing measure are hard to maintain.
On Thursday, July 9, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that he has signed a mandatory Executive Order that went into effect on July 10 at 5 p.m. The Executive Order states that masks must be worn in public and certain situations. The order will run 30 days and will at that time be reevaluated.
Local health departments will enforce the Executive Order and Gov. Beshear states that if you go into a business or restaurant and refuse to wear a mask, you will not be served.
