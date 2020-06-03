The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s fourth case of COVID-19 on Monday after the third case was confirmed on Sunday.
Health officials said the risk to the public is low, and they are using contact tracing to see who the people have recently come in contact with.
Those who tested positive live in Bell County, and that is all of the information released on the patients.
Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock announced the third case on Saturday. He said that individual is a resident and is asymptomatic and added that the person is feeling fine and he requested that the community prays for the person and their family.
Recently the mother of the boy who was the first case for the county said that the family had been tested and that the child was re-tested with negative results. Anti-body tests for the family also came back negative.
The second case to be announced in Bell County was another child which was diagnosed in a northern county, but due to the address of the child being here, it was recorded in Bell.
There have been over 1,000 COVID-19 tests done in Bell County with just the four positives so far.
Teresa Hunter, Bell County Health Department Director, said in a release that health officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with those who have tested positive. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The release says additional details about the person cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.
“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH and the people of Bell County,” Hunter said “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, there are everyday preventative actions you can do to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
The health department offered these tips:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The virus is thought to be spread mainly from person-to-person:
— Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
— By respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
— These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should first contact their local health department or health care provider.
A state hotline 1-800-722-5725 is available to help Kentuckians who have questions or need help.
For more information visit kycovid19.ky.gov and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.
