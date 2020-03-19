With the closure of all schools in the state this week, the Bell County School Disrict distributed NTI packets to 2600 students on Monday and started a mobile feeding progam that reached 1132 children on Tuesday.
“The entire district, everyone has had the best attitude and chipped in and wanted to help,” said acting superintendent Tom Gambrel.
“We didn’t have the NTI packets ready last week, but we got them ready for 2600 students and delivered them almost all of them on Monday. As of Tuesday morning we had nine students we hadn’t delivered packets to. It’s just been a phenomenal effort.”
Food Service Director Regina Collett announced on Facebook that all schools in the district would start daily meal delivery service on Tuesday.
“Any student that rides a bus will have daily meals delivered along their bus route. The Bell County Food Service along with the transportation department will be delivering meals along the bus route for those students wishing to receive meals,” she said. “Meals may also be picked up at your child’s school. All of our school cafeterias will remain open for meal pick-up for those who normally do not ride the bus, with the exception of Bell County High School.”
Any students who attend Bell County High School will be able to access meals from any of the elementary schools. If the student does not normally ride a bus but would like meals delivered at home please they can let the school know or call the food service director’s office to let them know and they will make sure those students receive meals.
Due to various schedules it is recommended to check with your child’s school cafeteria or school personnel for any questions you may have or to advise the food service staff of any child/children that needs meal service delivery.
You can also contact the food service director’s office at 337-7051 ext. 127 or ext. 124. Buses are scheduled to depart from the schools at approximately 11:30 a.m. starting on Tuesday.
Each child receives a sack lunch and a bag breakfast with nonperishable food for the next morning.
The Bell County School Board retroactively approved the feeding program at Tuesday’s meeting. The USDA will reimburse food service for the cost of the food, similar to how the summer feeding program works.
Gambrel said he was very pleased that the district could deliver the meals and thanked the bus drivers, cooks and instructional aids for their help.
“This gives our bus drivers an opportunity to work and get their time in, it gives our food service people time and we’ve had our instructional assistants help on the buses,” he said. “Not all of our bus drivers can work, some of them have other jobs through the day. But most of them have been in and it’s been overwhelming how many people have asked to volunteer to help.
“They did a phenomenal job (Tuesday) and there are more calls coming in all the time.”
The Bell County Board of Education will meet in a Special Called Meeting on Wednesday, March 25 at 5 p.m. at the Bell County Administration Building in Pineville. This will be a joint meeting with the Superintendent Screening Committee and will be held via teleconference.
The agenda includes an executive session under KRS 61.810 subsection (1): Discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline or dismissal of an individual employee, member or student. The board will receive recommendations from the superintendent screening committee for the superintendent vacancy.
Also on the agenda is superintendent selection training and the approval of the 2020-21 NTI application.
