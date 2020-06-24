McKee, KY – June 24, 2020 – CVDHD reports that two recently reported COVID-19 cases are associated with the Appalachian Wireless retail store located at the PRTC office in McKee. Both individuals are Appalachian Wireless employees.
Appalachian Wireless management is working closely with the Jackson County Health Department to ensure that the risk to the public remains low. Several weeks ago, the store had installed clear plastic barriers at the service counters, implemented frequent disinfecting of high touch areas in the store, and provided masks for employees while serving customers. In addition, they have been doing daily wellness checks with employees to ensure that anyone with symptoms was not coming in to work.
As a result of the two positive cases, the Appalachian Wireless store has closed until it has been cleaned and disinfected by a commercial cleaning company. Once disinfecting is complete, the store will reopen.
Although risk to the general public is low, the Jackson County Health Department advises anyone who visited the store on the dates Monday, June 15th through Friday, June 19th to monitor themselves for symptoms and to contact the health department if they have concerns about their risk of exposure.
For more information, call the Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421.
