People want to place the blame on activity at Douthitt Park. Studies indicate the blame may be misplaced!
We have gotten some calls at the newspaper attributing the present surge of “active” Covid-19 cases to Douthitt Park and the ongoing baseball and softball games which have been conducted there together with travel teams going about and engaging in tournament play this summer. One caller insists absolutely none of the protocols recommended for safe conduction of the activities are being followed at Douthitt Park by patrons, teams, coaches, or even personnel.
We contacted the Health Department and inquired of a representative as to whether the department had been made aware of what this caller claimed to the newspaper she had witnessed. We were told it was news to them but that they would certainly follow up with the director of the facility.
Based on research the newspaper has undertaken, placing the blame of the surge in “active cases” on Douthitt Park may well be misplaced. There is a publication which runs online called Elemental by Medium.
Elemental by Medium is a global community of writers, editors, and readers. It is a new Medium publication for science-backed health and wellness coverage. It contains trustworthy reporting on the many ways to live a healthy life.
They have published a wealth of information on the coronavirus, the Covid-19 disease which results from contracting the virus, and reliable information about the way in which the disease is contracted and passed. The publication enjoys a very good reputation.
The Times-Voice told you that to tell you this…the publication has reported on studies conducted which have concluded outdoors is a much safer environment to avoid contracting or passing the coronavirus than indoors. There is an article, written by Robert Roy Britt and published to the site you should read entitled, What We Know (and Don’t) About Catching Covid-19 Outdoors.
Mr. Britt interviews for the piece a Kimberly Prather, PhD, who is an atmospheric chemist at Scipps Institution of Oceanography. According to her, “The risk is definitely lower outdoors. The primary reason is there’s just such a large volume of clean air.”
She gives an example where she asks us to imagine a tablespoon of saltwater dispersing in a bucket of fresh water versus a small glass. In which one of the two would you imagine the saltwater would have the greater impact? Okay, this certainly makes sense, point made.
In a study appearing in The Journal of Infection Diseases, Airborne SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19’s Coronavirus) is rapidly inactivated by simulated sunlight. Stands to reason, Dr. Britt told Elemental by Medium, natural sunlight would do the same, although the effect takes a few minutes.
That is not to say the outdoors are totally safe. Attending crowded beaches maskless, in addition to pool parties and the like, will lead to outbreaks as we have already seen. “A person’s coronavirus-laden respiratory exhalations don’t alway obey the six-foot rule,” the article in Elemental by Medium reports. Prather relates, however, that “[d]istance is your friend. Always.”
The primary means of spread is thought to be through the air. Poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and especially within six-feet, are exceedingly more problematic than being outdoors under the same distance constraints. “It isn’t about one inhalation,” Prather explains. “It’s about sitting there and breathing it over time.”
The point is whether at an outdoor event or indoors, proximity to others and environmental conditions matter. According to a June 11 study in the Journal of Infections Diseases, even simulated summer sunlight kills 90% of the coronavirus particles which are air-borne, within six-minutes. Heat and humidity are bad news for many viruses, which is why the flu subsides in the summer.
“When we talk about aerosols, especially with Covid-19, it’s really about closer interaction within an enclosed space,” says Saskia Ppoescu, PhD, an epidemiologist and adjunct professor of public health at the University of Arizona. Provided we conduct activities outdoors AND wear personal protective gear while adhering to distance protocols, we should be about as safe as today’s world permits.
