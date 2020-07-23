Breathitt to Receive Thousands in Government Aid
Money will reimburse the county for pandemic signage and PPE's
Governor Beshear announced 22 eastern Kentucky governments have been granted $5,523,949.00 in reimbursements for coronavirus aid. The payment is being made pursuant to the tenants of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
CARES was enacted to assist local governments with expenses related to COVID-19. In addition to the 22 eastern Kentucky entities already approved for funding, another 18 eastern Kentucky governments have received preliminary approval. “Preliminary approval” means they will receive the reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to the Department of Local Government (DLG).
While Breathitt County hasn’t made the initial cut of 22, they have been preliminarily approved for reimbursement. Upon the submission of final documentation, $7,147.00 of reimbursement is earmarked for Breathitt County. The reimbursement funds will be remitted to us for money spent on social distancing signage and personal protective equipment (PPE).
“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Governor Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentucky safe.”
Commissioner Dennis Keene mentioned how essential reimbursements are for local governments. “We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and as quickly as possible.”
