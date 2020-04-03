Knox County grocery stores are operating normally for the time being. A Save-A-Lot in McKee made news recently for closing its interior to the public and offering curbside pickup. The McKee store is not affiliated with stores in Knox County.
IGA Store Manager Jason Smith asked that customers be patient and understand “we’re doing everything we can.” The store is operating normally however backups have led to some shortages. IGA is currently opening from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. for seniors only and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for everyone else. Smith stated he and his staff would do “anything we can to accommodate in the times we’re going through.”
Barbourville Save-A-Lot is likewise operating normally. Both Save-A-Lot and IGA in Barbourville are operated by the same parent company, Houchens Industries of Bowling Green. Save-A-Lot is open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
