As the coronavirus strain COVID-19 continues to spread, many local restaurants have been forced to adapt. Governor Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants and bar closed to in-person dining effective at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
Many small, local restaurants have been the most affected by measures meant to limit the spread of the virus. While in-room dining is suspended, many have continued and expanded carryout and de livery services. Similar measures have been taken by other shops as well, such as pharmacies with a drive-thru and stores with online options.
The Ugly Mug Coffee House in downtown is offering curbside service with the city helping by marking off a section of street parking as an improvised drive-thru. Customers are encouraged to call ahead at 606-689-3210 contactless payment methods if possible.
Grateful Ed’s BBQ is operating on alternate hours, closing at 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and open until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant will still open at 11 a.m. Curbside service is currently being offered, as is take-out.
Oasis Pizza Station will remain open for its regular hours offering take-out and delivery. Oasis delivers anywhere in Knox County.
Many national chains such as McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, and Subway are operating drive-thru only. Wendy’s likewise is keeping its drive-thru open while also giving customers the ability to order through its app.
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant has expanded its delivery range to 10 miles. Two Amigos and The Oven Mitt are also continuing their delivery services. All Day Crave-ings will continue to operate its drive-thru and has added its popular shaved ice to the menu.
