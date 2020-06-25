Jackson County has experienced a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. There have been positive cases found associated with several businesses that the general public frequent. These include 1) the Jackson County Bank, 2) the McKee Medical Clinic, 3) the White House Clinic, 4) local churches, and most recently, 5) the Appalachian Wireless office in McKee.
As of June 24, 2020 Jackson County has 28 active cases of COVID-19 and 8 probable cases. The county witnessed the deaths of 13 valuable community members to this disease in a span of time less than 2 months.
It is important to remember the ways we can reduce COVID-19 in our communities! Please share these tips from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department and the Center for Disease Control to protect yourself and others!
Even though we are gradually reopening, if you fall into ANY of the high-risk groups (such as being 65 years or older, having a chronic lung and/or heart disease, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, or being immunocompromised), limit your time in public spaces to help protect yourself. For more information on if you may be at high risk for COVID-19 complications, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/…/need-extra…/people-at-higher-risk.html
