Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Superintendent Charles Sellars announced that restrooms will be temporarily closed and picnic shelter reservations temporarily suspended on Monday, March 23 in a continuing effort to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As conditions change in our nation and region, the park will continue to implement operational changes that help ensure the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, partners, and local communities.
Outdoor spaces including the Pinnacle Overlook and trails remain accessible to the public. The National Park Service (NPS) encourages people who choose to visit the park during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.
The NPS is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. The park will notify the public when full operations resume. Updates about Cumberland Gap’s operations are being posted to the park’s website www.nps.gov/cuga and the park’s Facebook www.facebook.com/CumberlandGapNHP/. Visitors can also call 606-248-2817.
