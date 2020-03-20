As part of the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, daycare centers in Kentucky have been ordered closed by Friday, March 20.
KCEOC has closed its head-start and early head-start programs. Meal service is still being provided with pickups available at centers from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bus routes will begin delivering food at 11 a.m. Services are currently scheduled to resume April 13.
Numerous other daycares are closing as well. Joyland in Girdler will be closing its doors on March 20 with no timetable set for reopening. Jack N Jill in Barbourville will also close on the twentieth.
Tiny Treasures will be closing both of its sites on March 20 by 5 p.m. Knox County Schools will remain closed through April 10.
