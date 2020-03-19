With several businesses and government services facing partial and complete shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local churches have rolled out their plans to comply with government requests and still be able to get their message of salvation across.
In speaking with three local churches, each with sizeable congregations, the key word was “streaming.” With the advent of Facebook Live, people and organizations can use the free service to broadcast video of their services via Facebook, essentially bringing the church to the people by computer, tablet, phone or streaming device.
Three local churches spoke with The Mountain Advocate about their plans to bring the church to the people during the pandemic.
Rev. Josh Smith, pastor of East Barbourville Baptist Church, says his church will go forward with streaming to Facebook on Sundays, giving people the option to watch from the comfort and safety of their home. “The vision of East Barbourville Baptist Church is to take the hope of Christ to our neighbors, nation, and the nations,” Smith said. “With that said, we realize that even in a time like we are currently facing this is still possible thanks to today’s technology. Therefore, in the event that a decision is made to not hold services at our church in cooperation with eliminating the spread of COVID-19 we will rely upon Facebook and maybe even YouTube to broadcast at least our weekly sermons.” While Smith didn’t give a timeline for when his congregation expects to return to normal Sunday morning worship services, he did say that beginning Sunday, March 22, services at East Barbourville will be broadcast to Facebook.
Another local church, Beacon Baptist Church, has been streaming its services live for about 10 years now through Facebook, YouTube and other services. The church’s Associate Pastor, Pat Chesnut, said Beacon will start with a two-week block of online-only services for now, and would reevaluate the need for more online-only services in the days ahead.
“We’re going to be a full online service on Sunday mornings. Normally we don’t go live during the week, but we’ll be going live starting this week (Wednesday),” Chesnut said.
North Main Community Church also has announced its plans for online-only services as well.
“We’re going to not have church for the next bit, so we’re just going to live-stream everything,” Pastor Scott Phipps said, encouraging the church to take care of people around them.
If your church has plans to offer alternative methods of worship such as streaming, please email editor@mountainadvocate.com with your information.
