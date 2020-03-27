Public Safety Announcement
Issued by Marty Snowden, President/CEO Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Jackson/Beattyville
Out of an abundancy of caution, and to help ensure the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and community due to the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) pandemic, we are taking some necessary precautions. As of Wednesday, March 18th and continuing through April 5th, Citizens Bank & Trust Co. will be operating as drive-thru only. All of our banking services will continue to be available through other means and our staff will remain on-site to serve you.
Services are available through:
Online Banking (Website) Telephone Banking (606-666-2265)
Mobile Banking App Night Deposit
ATM U.S. Mail
New Loan Services are available by calling one of the numbers listed below.
Jackson: Beattyville:
(606) 666-6750 (606) 666-6769 (606) 464-9200
(606) 666-6739 (606) 666-6771
(606) 666-6755
New Deposit Account Services are available by calling one of the numbers listed below.
Jackson: Beattyville:
(606) 666-6737 (606) 666-6751 (606) 464-9200
(606) 666-6738
Bookkeeping will also be available at the following numbers.
(606) 666-6748 (606) 666-6744
(606) 666-6745 (606) 666-6746
Citizens Bank & Trust Co. is here to serve and is Always Searching for Ways to Serve You Better.
Customers can contact the FDIC toll free at 1-800-ASK-FDIC or 1-877-275-3342 with questions about deposit insurance or accessing bank accounts. For more information concerning COVID-19 (Corona Virus) please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV.
