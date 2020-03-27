Public Safety Announcement

Issued by Marty Snowden, President/CEO Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Jackson/Beattyville

Out of an abundancy of caution, and to help ensure the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and community due to the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) pandemic, we are taking some necessary precautions.  As of Wednesday, March 18th and continuing through April 5th, Citizens Bank & Trust Co. will be operating as drive-thru only.  All of our banking services will continue to be available through other means and our staff will remain on-site to serve you.   

Services are available through:

                        Online Banking (Website)      Telephone Banking (606-666-2265)

                        Mobile Banking App               Night Deposit

                        ATM                                        U.S. Mail

New Loan Services are available by calling one of the numbers listed below.

                        Jackson:                                                                       Beattyville:

(606) 666-6750           (606) 666-6769                       (606) 464-9200

                        (606) 666-6739           (606) 666-6771

                        (606) 666-6755

New Deposit Account Services are available by calling one of the numbers listed below.

                        Jackson:                                                                       Beattyville:

                        (606) 666-6737           (606) 666-6751                       (606) 464-9200

                        (606) 666-6738

Bookkeeping will also be available at the following numbers.

                        (606) 666-6748           (606) 666-6744

                        (606) 666-6745           (606) 666-6746

 

Citizens Bank & Trust Co. is here to serve and is Always Searching for Ways to Serve You Better.

Customers can contact the FDIC toll free at 1-800-ASK-FDIC or 1-877-275-3342 with questions about deposit insurance or accessing bank accounts.  For more information concerning COVID-19 (Corona Virus) please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV.

                                                                                                               

