According to Mayor David Thompson, the City of Barbourville’s annual Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled. The event, which draws hundreds of participants each year, was canceled after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a statement recommending against gatherings of 50 or more people in an effort to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
As business owners and restaurateurs around the area have announced their plans to work around restrictions set forth by Governor Andy Beshear’s announcement Monday, Thompson went on to say, “I, as Mayor, am very impressed that restaurants and business owners are making every attempt to follow the guidelines we are advised to take.”
“Whether it be flooding, community health issues with children and adults, or natural disasters across the country, we as a community have worked together and always pulled together for support,” Thompson said. “It’s time to keep working together in hopes to keep the numbers of this viral outbreak low in our own community.”
