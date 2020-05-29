Last Thursday (May 21, 2020) the Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported the thirteenth (13th) COVID-19 related death of a Jackson Manor resident. Carlie (Barrett) McQueen was born August 24, 1926 in Lee County and departed this life Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 93 years of age. The first death associated with COVID-19 in Jackson County was reported on April 14, 2020. This disease has proven to be devastating to our elderly community. However, there is some good news to report. Over the weekend the Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported that 9 more residents of Jackson Manor are considered recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. This leaves only two active cases at Jackson Manor and 2 active cases in the community. One active case involves hospitalization. Jackson County has more cases than any other eastern Kentucky county. We have had 61 total cases with 13 resulting deaths.
Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clay County, bringing the county’s cumulative total of confirmed cases to six. The individuals, a 43 year old female, 3 year old male, and 68 year old female, are family contacts to a 14 year old teen whose case was reported a day earlier. The families are self-isolating and managing symptoms at home. Clay County Health Department nurses started contact tracing on Saturday. They are working with individuals who came in contact with the positive cases to self-quarantine, get tested, and monitor themselves for symptoms.
There are no new cases to report today for Rockcastle County. CVDHD will begin reporting probable cases according to CDC criteria on Tuesday, May 26th. Current case information for all three counties, as well as links and information on testing sites and Healthy at Work guidelines, can be found on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: http://cvdhealthdept.com
As of May 23, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 8,571 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 148 of which were newly confirmed on Saturday. Fortunately, Gov. Beshear reported no new deaths Saturday. A total of 8,571 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kentucky. The total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus remains 391. The virus has resulted in 2,131 hospitalizations with 897 requiring intensive care. At least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
An important tool for managing this disease involves contact tracing. Health Department nurses conduct contact investigations for each positive COVID-19 case identified in our counties. The nurses call those who may have been exposed to a case, ask them to quarantine for fourteen days, check with them daily to help watch for symptoms, and recommend testing when appropriate.
If an individual who tests positive has had few contacts, health department nurses will get in touch with them individually. In cases where a larger number of people may have been exposed, the health department can release information to the public to help inform them of the risk.
The health department emphasizes that as businesses and services reopen in Kentucky, it is very important for all of us to continue to be careful. Following Kentucky’s Healthy at Work and Healthy at Home guidelines will help us prevent increases in cases as we return to more normal levels of public interaction. As individuals, we can use social distancing, masking when appropriate, and good handwashing and sanitizing practices to continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
