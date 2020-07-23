Coronavirus Vaccine…Are We There Yet?

Any of us who have children have taken them on a long trip to somewhere. We have all been met with the invariable whine from the back seat along the lines of, “Are we there yet?”
Well yesterday, in a news story first published by the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) and written by the BBC’s Health and Science Correspondent, James Gallagher, the entire world learned we may not be there yet, but we are getting ever closer. In the very near future we may have a vaccine for the pandemic which has swept the globe and is swallowing America whole.
The vaccine is called ChADOx1nCoV-19. Just kind of rolls off the tongue, huh?
It is made from a genetically engineered virus that causes the common cold in chimpanzees. It has been heavily modified so it cannot cause infections in people and also to look more like coronavirus.
Professor Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford Research Group told the BBC, “We’re really pleased with the results published today as we’re seeing both neutralizing antibodies and T-cells. They’re extremely promising and we believe the type of response that may be associated with protection. But the key question everyone wants to know is does the vaccine work, does it offer protection…and we’re in a waiting game.”
The study shoed 90% of the 1,077 people tested developed neutralizing antibodies after one dose. Only ten (10) people were given a second dose and all of them produced neutralizing antibodies. Neutralizing antibodies can disable the coronavirus.
What makes this find particularly important is this vaccine also produced T-cells in addition to neutralizing antibodies. T-cells help coordinate the immune system and are able to spot which of the body’s cells have been infected and destroy them. Nearly all effective vaccines induce both an antibody and a T-cell response. This vaccine has produced both in tests conducted thus far.
After administering the ChADOx1nCoV-19 to test subjects, levels of T-cells peaked 14-days after vaccination. Antibody levels peaked after 28-days.
The study has not run for long enough to understand how long they may last. The study indicates the vaccine is safe but has side-effects which aren’t considered dangerous. Seventy-percent of those tested developed either a fever or a headache which can be medically managed.
Researchers are hopeful the vaccine will be available later this year or at the beginning of the next. Great Britain has already ordered 100-million vials of the vaccine. We are getting close, but we aren’t (quite) there yet.
