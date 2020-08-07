County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
Numbers reflect our efforts have been successful thus far; County can’t afford to get lax now!
We reported last week that the drive-through, Health Department-run testing had ended Tuesday, July 28, 2020. It had been ongoing in the parking lot of Breathitt High School for a two-week period.
We have the final numbers from the Health Department. The numbers reflect local containment efforts have borne considerable success.
According to Mr. William Sizemore, the Preparedness Planner and Environmentalist at the Health Department, 138 county residents were tested over the period of time the tests were offered. Twenty-seven (27) people tested positive for coronavirus. The county has one “active case.”
While it appears the matter is fairly well contained here, these numbers can be radically effected by a variety of factors. Interstate and intrastate travel may impact the needle’s movement. It may also be impacted by the coming fall sports seasons where our young residents are sure to commingle with kids from other communities which may not have handled the pandemic as well as we.
While we should feel positively about where we are. We shouldn’t get complacent and lax as those numbers are always subject to “spike.”
