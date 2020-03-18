The Coronavirus pandemic reached Kentucky last week and Gov. Andy Beshear has been adding restrictions designed to limit the spread of the disease across the state as the number of positive cases continues to rise.
Two new cases reported Tuesday brings the total in Kentucky to 27, including one death announced Monday, a 66-year-old Bourbon County man who had a number of other health issues in addition to the COVID-19 disease.
“It’s my job to protect my family and friends, but I believe it’s all of our civic duty to protect our communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “I will use every resource in this state, every dollar at my disposal, every personnel that we have, to do everything we can to protect everyone’s loved ones if we see a spike that is significant. Kentucky, we’ll need your help. We’ll need your help staying calm. We’ll need volunteers and we know you’ll respond. We will get through this together.”
Beshear reminded Kentuckians to remain calm, have faith and to continue doing their patriotic duty by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect the most vulnerable, which includes seniors and those with chronic conditions including heart, lung or kidney disease. He also delivered a special message to children, offering tips to relieve stress and anxiety, maintain a routine and stay active.
Guidance on closing public-facing businesses
Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Beshear issued an executive order outlining specific steps all public-facing businesses should take regarding closures, which include:
By 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2020, all public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation or, that by the nature of the service to the public, cannot comply with CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, shall cease all in-person operations.
These public-facing businesses that must close include entertainment, hospitality and recreational facilities, community and recreation centers, gyms and exercise facilities, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, theaters, and sporting event facilities.
Those businesses providing food, food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, retail, grocery and consumer goods, home repair/hardware and auto repair, pharmacy, and other medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, warehousing, storage, and distribution, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging may remain open, subject to limitations provided in prior orders, but must to the extent practicable implement Centers for Disease Control guidance, including:
• maintaining a distance of 6 feet between persons;
• ensuring employees practice appropriate hygiene measures, including regular, thorough handwashing;
• ensuring that employees who are sick remain home; and
• regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Beshear said the overriding goal of the order is to minimize in-person interaction, which is the primary means of transmission of COVID-19. The immediate implementation of the order is necessary as patrons of public-facing businesses gather in large numbers, in close proximity to each other and in enclosed spaces, endangering the health of customers and staff.
“For those out there trying to find an exception, if you’re not truly engaging in social distancing, if you are not taking those steps, it will force further action,” Gov. Beshear said. “Not that we want to take it, but we have to protect everybody. It’s all of our duties. Look for ways to be a part of the solution as opposed to being an exception to what we’re putting out there.”
Among new restrictions announced Monday evening, all child-care centers will be shut down at the end of the week.
“We are going to have exceptions for healthcare workers and there are going to be some on-site employer exceptions. I know it’s going to be hard, everything I’ve announced the last three days is going to be hard. But it’s all necessary and I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t believe we had to do it.”
All state office buildings statewide will be closed by Tuesday afternoon to in-person services.
“We’re going to pass whatever emergency regulations we need to make sure people can get the services we need, but we have to model the type of behavior that we want to see from other people,” he said.
The state has already applied for a Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loan declaration, he said. “This is to help, especially with some of the steps we’re taking. The SBA is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering from substantial economic injury, as a result of the coronavirus.”
Primary election day moved to June 23
Following a recommendation from Secretary of State Michael Adams, Beshear said he is going to postpone the primary election 35 days, which is allowed in case of an emergency, under state law. That puts the new election day as June 23.
Adams says this is not somethings he did lightly. “It is something that was done in conjunction with feedback from our county clerks of both parties around the state, state Board of Election staff and others.”
According to Adams, this buys them time. “Obviously, the hope is by June 23 the worst will be over and we’ll be able to have an election that is as normal as possible. If we’re not back to normal, this will give us time to assess changes we can make in our election system as to location and potentially even as method, that we can have a smooth election.”
Restaurants, bars shuttered by Gov. Beshear
Beshear admitted there were some difficulties following the morning announcement of closing bars and restaurants, except for drive-thru or carry-outs, which led to the furloughing of many employees.
While those workers can apply for unemployment without the usual seven-day waiting period, and required job searches are waived, many had difficulty getting into the system to apply, either online or by phone.
“We are staffing up right now,” Beshear said. “We are working as fast as we can. I know that’s not a lot of consolation to those who have had to wait. We will be there for you; we will help you. We will do everything we can. Don’t lose faith in us.”
Disconnection notices suspended, PSC says
The Kentucky Public Service Commission is ordering all utilities under its jurisdiction to suspend until further notice and, for at least 30 days, all disconnections for non-payment, as well as late payment fees, in order to provide relief for customers during the coronavirus epidemic.
In an order issued Monday, the PSC stated that disconnections pose a risk of COVID-19 transmission to utility employees and are a waste of utility resources at a time when there is a “pressing need to ensure continuity, and thus adequacy, of service.”
General Assembly back to work on Tuesday
However, the General Assembly, which canceled last Friday and Monday sessions, will return to work Tuesday with some restrictions.
In a joint statement issued by Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, and House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, they said, “We believe that the General Assembly has a responsibility to the people of Kentucky and our membership is committed to fulfilling that obligation. However, we are putting in place a number of safety procedures based on the recommendations of public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While this is a departure from business as usual, we are taking every step possible to use available technology to ensure transparency and accessibility.”
Beginning Tuesday, access to the Capitol Annex and legislative proceedings will be limited to elected members, staff, and members of the media will be allowed in the facility until further notice. However, Kentuckians will still be able to view legislative business through livestreaming services and broadcasting by Kentucky Education Television.
Constituents will still be able to communicate with legislators by email, the toll-free message line (1-800-372-7181), and the direct line (502-564-8100). The Legislative Research Commission website, www.legislature.ky.gov, will provide further information.
The House Minority Democratic Leadership team issued their own statement on the resumption of the session.
“We have asked our members who are 60 or older, who have health issues, or who live with someone in these categories, to stay home, at least in the near term. We are asking all other caucus members to use their best judgment. We as a caucus feel strongly that, if the General Assembly is to meet, legislators should only consider the budget and other critical bills needed to help Kentuckians directly affected by the many closures.
“We worry that even that may have to wait until a special session, given that the President and the CDC have asked Americans to limit groups of 10 or more. Because of these and other reasons, we believe this situation is fluid and should be re-evaluated every day. We cannot ask Kentuckians to take draconian steps if we are not willing to do them ourselves.”
Use hashtags #TeamKentucky and #Together Ky for good news
Beshear is also asking people to post positive things on social media, including the hashtags #TeamKentucky and #TogetherKy.
The governor also emphasized visiting the state’s special website, with up-to-date information on guidance both on the state level and with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That web address is http://kycovid19.ky.gov/.
Those without internet access or who may need more information and guidance can call their hotline at (800) 722-5725.
Child Care
Gov. Beshear said the state is working with federal partners to continue Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) payments on behalf of qualified families during the mandatory closure period. The state will also be covering copayments typically covered by families.
Acute and Psychiatric Care Visitation
To limit the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Beshear advised all acute care facilities to discourage all visitors except for end-of-life circumstances. He also advised psychiatric facilities to restrict visitation, only allowing it if deemed medically necessary by the attending physician, administrator and the medical director.
Long Term Care Visitation
Gov. Beshear also recommended personal care homes, assisted living, senior care facilities and intermediate care facilities limit visitation only to loved ones that are receiving end-of-life care.
Adult Day Health Centers
To slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Beshear issued interim guidance to require the temporary closure of all licensed adult day care centers across the state. This emergency closure will begin on March 20.
Closure of in-person government services
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, all government offices are closed to in-person services.
“We are having to take some tough steps, but it’s absolutely necessary,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are going to take them. We are going to get through it. We are going to restock, rebuild, whatever it takes to get back to where we were.”
