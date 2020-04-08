Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case in Jackson County today, bringing the total number of cases to four. Three of the individuals are residents of Jackson Manor. As of Tuesday evening, two of the individuals are being cared for at the facility, while the third one is receiving care in hospital. The fourth case in Jackson County is an adult female who is not related to the nursing home.
Nurses at Jackson County Health Department are working closely with management at Jackson Manor. Jackson Manor is taking steps to make sure that all who are at risk of exposure from the three cases are tested and monitored for symptoms.
Rockcastle County Health Department is investigating one new case as of 3:00 PM today. Contact investigation is under way, and more information may be available during our next update. RCHD also reports that the first individual diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county has recovered and has been released from self-isolation. At this time, all other individuals with confirmed cases are monitoring symptoms in self-isolation at home.
If an individual who tests positive has had few contacts, health department nurses will contact them individually. In cases where a larger number of people may have been exposed, the health department can release information to the public to help inform them of the risk. As healthcare providers in the county have the capacity to test more people, the number of positive cases may increase. Right now, it is important to take as much care as possible to use social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
This is a rapidly unfolding situation. Based on data from COVID-19 cases worldwide, roughly 80% of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 do not need to be hospitalized. They may have mild symptoms, or even no symptoms at all. However, people with serious health conditions, such as lung disease, heart disease, or diabetes, and people over age 60 are at high risk for more severe symptoms.
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
