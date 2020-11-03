Local numbers are out of control
“I thought when people…started dying…they might take it…seriously.” William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
We were doing so well for so long. Well, no longer.
When we contacted William Sizemore for our weekly COVID-19 report, the message back to the newspaper was, “It may take awhile (to get the numbers together) because we are on fire.” I would say that comports with reports we are getting at the newspaper from other “in-county” sources.
On November 1, 2020, School Superintendent, Phillip Watts, was burdened with notifying parents at the Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School that the school had 3 teachers and an employee in the cafeteria all testing “positive” for COVID-19. We have heard reports of 3-students at Breathitt High School testing positive and entering quarantine. In-county schools will return to “virtual learning” and “in-person schooling” will halt until the current spike in cases resolves.
We won’t be attending school “in-person” while the county is a “red county.” Presently, we are decidedly a “red” county.
According to our freshest information, we have 174-total, in-county infections since the current epidemic was declared a worldwide pandemic by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Of those 174 infections, 122 have “recovered,” and 50 are still reported as “active.”
Mr. Sizemore warns, “These numbers will definitely increase by week’s end.” That proposition is perfectly terrifying.
We asked William Sizemore who is with the Health Department here locally whether he had a theory on why our numbers are sky-rocketing? His response, “Out of town workers, weddings, and birthday parties appear to be the culprits according to our "contact-tracing" data.
People have gotten complacent with donning PPE’s, with maintaining social distancing constraints, and with following CDC recommendations. That would be my theory based on the best information I have been provided.”
We asked him if he believed President’s Trump's derisive commentary aimed at masks, and particularly the chastisement he directs at people for wearing masks, together with his insistence our country has “turned a corner” in the fight against the virus, have any impact on the present meteoric rise in infections? While he declined to step in that trap; he did respond, “I thought when people in this region started dying from the virus, they might take it more seriously.”
Mr. Sizemore advises we watch the Governor’s address, which airs daily, at 4 o’clock, for updates. The address is aired on the major networks and their local affiliates.
