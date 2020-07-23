Covid-19 Is Locking Down the Right Strategy?
There are other options for how to handle this or any virus?
I began researching for the article for two reasons. One is the fact we still don’t have a national pandemic strategy that I can tell other than wish, mighty hard, the virus would disappear. That strategy is working about like one would expect. It isn’t.
The second factor was actually something I saw on Facebook. This guy claimed to know something of viruses and that no virus just “disappears.” According to this guy the better strategy is face the virus, head-on, enabling our immune systems to build antibodies sufficient for our own immune systems to fight off this virus like it has others.
Unlike other newspapers theses days, we don’t just fill our publication with innuendo coming from off social media. I actually researched the situation to arrive at an informed opinion for our readers. This article is what my research revealed.
For this article I accessed two sources. One was an Op-ed written by Michael T. Osterholm and Mark Olshaker, published March 21, 2020 and which appeared in the Washington Post entitled, Facing Covid-19 reality: A national lockdown is no cure.
The other source of information underpinning this article is a study on which the Op-ed also relied. The Imperial College of London, months ago, produced a study on possible Covid-19 strategies. The study supports there being three scenarios.
One strategy is to flatten the curve. This is called mitigation.
Another strategy is long-term quarantines. The study referred to this as suppression.
The third strategy is letting this virus, as we have done with previous viruses, run its natural course. This is called the doing nothing method.
The study’s take-a-way is something for which you might need to sit-down. Significantly reducing the number of serious illnesses and deaths would require a near-total lockdown until an effective vaccine is available. I don’t think, and the study agrees with my thinking, that the country’s economy could survive this.
The study noted, particularly, the effect of a total shut-down would be economic depression, best case scenario. Worst-case scenario would be complete economic breakdown with permanent lost jobs long before any vaccine could be ready or our natural immunity could take hold.
While the study concedes we are in uncharted territory, it suggests there is a workable alternative which may net the best possible results. According to the study, we may well be well served to let those at low risk for serious disease continue to work, keep business and manufacturing operating, and “run” society, while advising high-risk individuals to protect themselves through physical distancing and ramping up our health-care capacity aggressively.
The Imperial College of London’s study said this plan permits our building up immunity without destroying the financial structure on which our lives are based. It certainly doesn’t appear the presently employed strategy, whatever that may be, is working.
Sure, we need to protect those at high risk. Sure, we need to put life back to as normal as possible. We also need to acknowledge people will get sick, some will die, and our health-care system is going to be overrun no matter what strategy is employed.
There is no “black and white” here. We have to determine which shade of grey is most acceptable to us.
We will survive. We won’t survive without hard and even painful choices.
