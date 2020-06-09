McKee Community!!! COVID-19 testing headed your way!!!
The White House Clinic will be setting up Drive-Up COVID-19 testing TOMORROW in the parking lot at BAE Systems from 10:00am-4:00pm for everyone in the community. ANYONE can be tested. Schedule your test at www.whitehouseclinics.com.
There is NO COST FOR TESTING, and lab fees are typically covered by your insurance. Bring a photo ID and your insurance card. The process is quick and easy. Watch the video we posted yesterday to know what to expect.
