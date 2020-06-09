White House Clinic Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing

McKee Community!!! COVID-19 testing headed your way!!!

The White House Clinic will be setting up Drive-Up COVID-19 testing TOMORROW in the parking lot at BAE Systems from 10:00am-4:00pm for everyone in the community. ANYONE can be tested. Schedule your test at www.whitehouseclinics.com.

There is NO COST FOR TESTING, and lab fees are typically covered by your insurance. Bring a photo ID and your insurance card. The process is quick and easy. Watch the video we posted yesterday to know what to expect.  

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you