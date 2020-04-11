FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Date: 04/11/2020
Contact: Christie Green
606-598-5564
COVID-19 Update for Clay, Jackson, and Rockcastle County
As of 1:00 PM today, Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports no new cases of COVID-19 for Jackson County or Rockcastle County. CVDHD continues to report no confirmed cases in Clay County.
In a correction to case numbers released yesterday, of the sixteen staff members who have tested positive, eight are residents of Jackson County. The remaining seven reside in other counties and will be assisted by the local health department for those jurisdictions.
The corrected total number of confirmed cases in Jackson County is thirty-four. Rockcastle County’s total remains at ten.
It remains critically important for everyone to take as much care as possible to use social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
