Cover-19 Update Jackson County Sun

 Manchester, KY – April 23, 2020 - CVDHD reports no new cases of COVID-19 for Jackson County, Clay County and Rockcastle County today. In Jackson County, total confirmed cases remain at 56, with 4 deaths reported, and 11 recovered. In Rockcastle County, total confirmed cases remain at 12, with no deaths reported and 9 recovered. Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases.

CVDHD COVID 04_22_20

Health care providers in our counties are working on plans to expand testing availability, and we expect to have more information to share about that very soon.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com

KY Counties - COVID

The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you