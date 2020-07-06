Manchester, KY – July 06, 2020 – The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports a total of eighteen new confirmed cases from Friday, July 3 through Monday, July 6 for the region they cover including Jackson County, Clay County, and Rockcastle County Here is a breakdown by county:
Clay County: Nine confirmed cases, seven cases recovered,
Jackson County: One confirmed case, eleven cases recovered
Rockcastle County: Eight confirmed cases, two probable cases, four cases recovered
Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.