Manchester, KY – July 29, 2020–   It is with deep sadness that we report the death of an 87 year old female in Clay County due to COVID-19. There are now a total of five confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths for Clay County.  

CVDHD reports a total of nine new COVID-19 cases and four probable cases for the district today. Here is a breakdown by county:

Jackson County: Two new confirmed cases, three probable cases, one recovered

Clay County: Community – Two new confirmed cases, one probable case, two cases recovered, one hospitalized, and one death

Manchester FCI – Three new confirmed cases among inmates, one inmate hospitalized

 

Rockcastle County:  Two new confirmed cases, two recovered

 

Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website:  www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call  Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242.    For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.

