The spread of COVID-19 through nursing homes and other group living facilities presents a situation unlike anything I have encountered in my public health career. Even once we know a person is positive, there is no way for us to predict the outcome. For some, there is no noticeable change in their daily lives. Unfortunately, for others, this disease quickly becomes a life-threatening condition.
This is true for elderly persons infected with COVID-19. In Jackson Manor, some residents have needed supportive measures, such as treatments to assist breathing or reduce fluid on the lungs, to help their body’s immune system fight the virus. On the other hand, there are currently a small number of residents who have no symptoms or only mild symptoms, despite testing positive two weeks ago.
Typically, local health departments visit long term care facilities to inspect food preparation and sanitation. Quality of care inspections are conducted by state and federal entities, such as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) or the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) in the KY Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
We do, however, work closely with facilities any time there is an outbreak of an infectious disease, such as influenza, norovirus, and now COVID-19. Controlling spread of disease in a nursing home setting takes careful precautions. The residents are vulnerable, and their daily care requires a high degree of close contact. There are certain universal precautions that are put in place to control the spread of any infectious disease. Many of these, such as screening staff for symptoms, carefully disinfecting surfaces, and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), are the same actions that we are now requiring for COVID-19. Other steps, including keeping symptomatic residents in a separate section of the facility, are implemented when a disease is highly contagious, like COVID-19. The coronavirus presents one of the most daunting challenges in controlling its spread than we have encountered in many years. It can spread through people who are infected but have no symptoms, and it can also be spread by someone before their symptoms develop.
Jackson Manor staff and management have been cooperative with all our requests since cases were first identified. Within days of the first cases, CVDHD arranged for a site visit from CDC field staff who have been stationed in Eastern KY specifically to help with facilities like nursing homes. Jackson Manor staff received specialized guidance and training on proper surface sanitizing and safe use/reuse of PPE. They also reviewed the facility’s plans for controlling the spread of disease and made changes as recommended by the CDC. The Long Term Care (LTC) Task Force, at KY Department for Public Health, has also been closely involved with the response at Jackson Manor.
In releasing Jackson Manor staff to return to work, CVDHD followed the explicit guidance of the KY Department for Public Health and the LTC Task Force. The guidance follows the CDC’s “non-test-based strategy” for returning to work after testing positive for COVID-19. This requires that an individual be at least seven days since symptom onset with steadily improving symptoms and at least three straight days with no fever. This is the guidance being followed widely across the U.S. at this time.
The nurses returning to work after meeting the non-test-based strategy do not pose a risk for residents of Jackson Manor. Although the positive cases among residents were identified by two rounds of testing, the timeframe of that testing indicates to us that the residents were exposed during the time when the first cases were identified. By the time workers who tested positive returned to work from isolation, the facility had implemented strictest infection control procedures possible, and we know that universal precautions (masks, face shields, gloves, and gowns) can prevent spread both from the patient and from the caregiver.
The nurses and other staff who recovered from COVID-19 have an important role to play in caring for patients who are currently sick with the virus. The nurses I have spoken with wanted to return to work as soon as safely possible in order to help their coworkers and care for their residents that are sick. We see this happening in hospitals and nursing homes across the U.S. Some Jackson Manor staff can return to their own homes when their shift is over. Others with at-risk family members are having to make alternate housing arrangements, even staying in nearby motels that are providing free rooms for healthcare workers. Despite these hardships, they are coming to work every day and caring for the residents of Jackson Manor.
This virus is quick – it spreads rapidly in close contact. It is deceitful – it spreads before people show symptoms. It is unpredictable – it affects some and not others, taking both old and young. It is deadly – decline can be rapid, and there is no cure yet. Despite this, I remain hopeful that our communities can help slow and even prevent further spread of COVID-19, and I remain hopeful that those who are sick will recover. At the health department, we are committed to protect and defend the health of our community, and we will do so to the best of our ability until this virus is defeated.
