With visitations suspended, those with loved ones housed in the Knox County Detention Center till have options. Video kiosks and rentable mobile devices provide inmates and their families the ability to stay in touch.
Inside each cell is a kiosk inmates can use for various tasks including ordering commissary, reading documents, and having video visits. Video visits must be scheduled by civilians with at least a 24-hour notice; the kiosk will inform an inmate they have a scheduled call. Remote video calls cost 20 cents per minute. Inmates are currently limited to three video visits per week although those outside may use the service more.
A bank of kiosks is also available in the jail lobby. These kiosks are free to use instead of the 20 cents per minute remote fee. These kiosks are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the lobby kiosks are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Jailer Mary Hammons stated that the video visit system is very easy to use, “a ten year old could do it,” she said.
A recent addition to the jail are Chirps, rentable mobile phones inmates can use to reach their loved ones. Inmates pay a $15 activation fee and $4 per month to rent the devices. Each message sent by an inmate costs 10 cents and can be a maximum of 160 characters long. Each incoming message an inmate reads also costs 10 cents. Although the devices are kept in durable cases, breaking one will cost $200.
When a Chirp is assigned, inmates have three days to get in touch with someone and are given five free messages a day to make contact. These messages are meant to ask for funding for the devices. When an inmate’s device runs out of funds, a message will be sent to all the inmates contacts informing them that the device’s user is in need of funding. To prevent others from using up an inmate’s funds, the inmate can decline incoming messages so they are not charged.
The system has been in place since early March with staff still working out some of the logistical issues they’ve encountered. Currently Chirps are collected for charging at night and returned in the morning. This can become difficult during busy times. “We’re still working out the kinks,” said Detention Center Bookkeeper David Stewart. An in-cell charging solution is being looked at.
Hammons estimates the Chirp messaging service “cuts phone chat bills in half.”
Both Chirps and the video kiosks are monitored and violating rules can lead to stiff penalties including losing usage privileges. Losing one’s Chirp means no refunds. Hammons has also appointed Deputy Jailer Deanna Smith to oversee the program and streamline the rental process.
More information on video visits and Chirps can be found at Inmatesales.com, including scheduling visits and providing funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.